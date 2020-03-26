JET8 (J8T) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded down 27% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One JET8 token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Kucoin. JET8 has a market capitalization of $92,189.84 and $9,243.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JET8 has traded down 56.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JET8 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.80 or 0.02554768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00189207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00041781 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

JET8 Token Profile

JET8’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io.

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JET8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JET8 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.