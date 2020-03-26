JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,339 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of JetBlue Airways worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1,010.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 84,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,569,000 after purchasing an additional 258,123 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 56.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 24.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,217,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after buying an additional 241,519 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBLU. Buckingham Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In related news, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 12,655 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $189,571.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $38,559.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,545 shares in the company, valued at $391,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,413 shares of company stock worth $388,329. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $11.34 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

