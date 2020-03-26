Jetcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $31,848.07 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, COSS and Mercatox. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $31,848.07 and $43,455.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.48 or 0.02566694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00185916 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00041766 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin launched on April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io.

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

