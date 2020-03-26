Jewel 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $314,946.00 (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Jewel has a market capitalization of $14.82 million and approximately $314,946.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jewel has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Jewel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00004008 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.02559569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00193394 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00042110 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034174 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00050417 BTC.

Jewel Token Profile

Jewel (JWL) is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org.

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

