Jobchain (JOB) Price Up 143.8% This Week

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 81.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Jobchain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded up 143.8% against the dollar. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $62,414.71 and approximately $12,227.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,092,150,907 tokens. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain.

Jobchain Token Trading

Jobchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

