John Cox Sells 1,858 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director John Cox sold 1,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $179,705.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 923 shares in the company, valued at $89,272.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, John Cox sold 26,736 shares of Repligen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total value of $2,547,138.72.

On Monday, February 24th, John Cox sold 4,455 shares of Repligen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $413,468.55.

RGEN traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.41. 615,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.36. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $52.87 and a 52-week high of $109.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. Repligen had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 965,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,351,000 after purchasing an additional 91,083 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 1,249.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 126,146 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after purchasing an additional 84,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $44,088,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $2,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

