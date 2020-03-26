John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 304.1% from the February 27th total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 98,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

Get John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund alerts:

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.17. 295,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,868. John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.