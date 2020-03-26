John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Up 95.7% in March

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the February 27th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HPF stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 194,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,284. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55. John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $23.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

