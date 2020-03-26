John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 141.4% from the February 27th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE HTY traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 164,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,525. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73. John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter.

About John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

