John Wood Group (LON:WG) PT Lowered to GBX 240 at Credit Suisse Group

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WG. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC cut their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 467 ($6.14) to GBX 282 ($3.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded John Wood Group to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 403.92 ($5.31).

WG traded up GBX 13.05 ($0.17) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 173.60 ($2.28). 4,374,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 318.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 359.09. The company has a market cap of $988.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53. John Wood Group has a one year low of GBX 100.90 ($1.33) and a one year high of GBX 560.80 ($7.38).

In other news, insider David Kemp acquired 1,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 389 ($5.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,948.35 ($5,193.83). Also, insider Adrian Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 408 ($5.37), for a total value of £8,160 ($10,734.02).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

