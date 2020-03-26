John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 386.09 ($5.08).

Several analysts have recently commented on WG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective (down from GBX 370 ($4.87)) on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of John Wood Group to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a report on Friday, March 20th.

WG traded up GBX 13.05 ($0.17) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 173.60 ($2.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,374,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97. John Wood Group has a one year low of GBX 100.90 ($1.33) and a one year high of GBX 560.80 ($7.38). The firm has a market cap of $988.23 million and a PE ratio of 16.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 323.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 360.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from John Wood Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. John Wood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.67%.

In other news, insider David Kemp purchased 1,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 389 ($5.12) per share, with a total value of £3,948.35 ($5,193.83). Also, insider Adrian Marsh sold 2,000 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 408 ($5.37), for a total transaction of £8,160 ($10,734.02).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

