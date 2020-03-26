Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Bandera Partners Llc Purchases 1,357 Shares

Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 1,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $11,480.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joint alerts:

On Wednesday, March 18th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 24,201 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $193,365.99.

On Friday, March 20th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 31,701 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $275,164.68.

On Monday, March 16th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 40,000 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.24 per share, with a total value of $449,600.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 69,173 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $897,865.54.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 42,318 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $570,446.64.

Shares of Joint stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.10. 8,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,514. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $133.69 million, a PE ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 0.90. Joint Corp has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $21.80.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Joint had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 92.78%. The business had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Joint Corp will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joint by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Joint during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Joint by 100.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Joint during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Joint during the third quarter worth about $101,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JYNT shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Joint from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Joint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.