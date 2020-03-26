Joint Ventures Reaches Market Cap of $20,569.74 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $20,569.74 and approximately $282.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One Joint Ventures token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.15 or 0.02557944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00185918 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00041857 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures was first traded on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures.

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

