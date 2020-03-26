Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.36% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $32,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 106.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JLL. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $198.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.29.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $10.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.17. 678,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,098. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.31. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

