Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,474 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.06% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,198.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,200.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 34,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $91.21 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $178.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JLL. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $198.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

