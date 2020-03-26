Joseph D. Margolis Sells 202 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $16,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,840,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EXR traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.49. 113,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,485. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 753.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $131.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

