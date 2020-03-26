JOST Werke (ETR:JST) PT Set at €32.00 by Warburg Research

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.21) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JST. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

ETR JST traded down €1.30 ($1.51) on Thursday, reaching €20.15 ($23.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,469. The firm has a market cap of $319.61 million and a PE ratio of 6.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.49. JOST Werke has a 52 week low of €20.20 ($23.49) and a 52 week high of €39.60 ($46.05). The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.67.

About JOST Werke

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

