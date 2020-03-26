JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give JOST Werke (ETR:JST) a €23.00 Price Target

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) has been assigned a €23.00 ($26.74) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JST. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of JST stock traded down €0.60 ($0.70) on Thursday, hitting €20.85 ($24.24). 109,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,469. The firm has a market cap of $310.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97. JOST Werke has a 52 week low of €20.20 ($23.49) and a 52 week high of €39.60 ($46.05). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.67, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

