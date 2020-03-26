JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895,932 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.88% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $3,855,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,256,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $271.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.04 and its 200 day moving average is $125.62.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

