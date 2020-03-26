JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Target Price to $249.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $268.00 to $249.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intuit from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.45.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $7.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.47. The company had a trading volume of 799,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,270. The stock has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. Intuit has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $306.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

