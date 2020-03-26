JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (LON:MATE) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (LON:MATE) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust stock traded up GBX 1.83 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 76.90 ($1.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,136 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 95.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 98.61.

In other JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust news, insider Sarah MacAulay bought 100,000 shares of JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($138,121.55).

About JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

