Jumei International Holding Ltd (NYSE:JMEI) Short Interest Down 57.2% in March

Jumei International Holding Ltd (NYSE:JMEI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 111,300 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the February 27th total of 260,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 99.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JMEI. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jumei International by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Jumei International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumei International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jumei International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 244,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jumei International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 13,894 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jumei International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JMEI traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,917. Jumei International has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jumei International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Jumei International Company Profile

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including women's wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, men's wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks, cereals, and health supplements.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Jumei International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumei International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.