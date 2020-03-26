Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €21.68 ($25.21).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

JUN3 stock opened at €13.06 ($15.19) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.64. The stock has a market cap of $602.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32. Jungheinrich has a 1 year low of €11.70 ($13.60) and a 1 year high of €32.32 ($37.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

