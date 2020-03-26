Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) PT Set at €20.00 by HSBC

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.26) target price by research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.24% from the stock’s current price.

JUN3 has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €21.68 ($25.21).

Get Jungheinrich alerts:

Shares of ETR JUN3 traded up €1.22 ($1.42) during trading on Thursday, hitting €13.77 ($16.01). 158,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,014. The company has a market cap of $660.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71. Jungheinrich has a 1 year low of €11.70 ($13.60) and a 1 year high of €32.32 ($37.58). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.