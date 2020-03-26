K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,381,400 shares, an increase of 103.2% from the February 27th total of 679,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti dropped their price target on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of LRN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 558,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.69. K12 has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $672.93 million, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.93.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that K12 will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 9,000 shares of K12 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $181,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,768.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in K12 by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,859,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,842,000 after buying an additional 98,245 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in K12 during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of K12 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of K12 by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 249,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of K12 by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

