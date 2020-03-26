Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $370,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) will announce sales of $370,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $500,000.00. Kadmon reported sales of $240,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year sales of $1.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $3.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $229.25 million, with estimates ranging from $25.16 million to $625.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kadmon.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 1,204.47% and a negative return on equity of 110.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

Shares of NYSE KDMN opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.40. The company has a market cap of $609.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.07. Kadmon has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84.

In related news, CEO Harlan Waksal purchased 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $43,848.00. Also, Director Cynthia Schwalm purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,154.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $191,168 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kadmon by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 14,636,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,302,000 after buying an additional 1,470,588 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kadmon by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,205,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after buying an additional 2,205,882 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Kadmon by 67.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after buying an additional 2,087,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kadmon by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,467,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after buying an additional 1,183,225 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kadmon by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 229,452 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

