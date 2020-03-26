Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.59.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $178.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.65.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,695,000 after buying an additional 1,167,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,629,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 545.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 953,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,970,000 after buying an additional 805,327 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,867,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 651,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,718,000 after acquiring an additional 329,660 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.