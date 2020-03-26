KARMA Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $464.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $464.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 1,357.2% against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including $51.55, $5.60, $24.43 and $32.15.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002281 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io.

KARMA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $13.77, $33.94, $51.55, $32.15, $24.68, $5.60, $20.33, $50.98, $18.94, $24.43 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

