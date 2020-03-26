Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KWHIY stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Analysts anticipate that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace, gas turbine and machinery, plant and infrastructure, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery businesses. The Ship & Offshore Structure segment offers liquid natural gas carriers, LPG carriers, bulk carriers, and submarines.

