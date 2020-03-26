KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.73 million. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

KBH stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,857,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,607. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. Raymond James raised shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.03.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

