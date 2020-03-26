KB Home’s (KBH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

KB Home (NYSE:KBH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KBH. Raymond James upgraded shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on KB Home to $40.50 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.03.

Shares of KB Home stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.03. 3,955,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,003. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,407,000 after acquiring an additional 184,161 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,722,000 after purchasing an additional 651,355 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 477.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,908,000 after buying an additional 1,083,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $44,059,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,881,000 after buying an additional 46,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

