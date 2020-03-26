KBR (NYSE:KBR) Given New $25.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NYSE:KBR traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KBR has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. KBR had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KBR will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $51,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,892.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 4,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,430.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,525 shares of company stock valued at $200,961 and have sold 15,031 shares valued at $377,640. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in KBR by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in KBR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in KBR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in KBR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 109,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

