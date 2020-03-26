KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,392 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,222 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.0% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $37,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,666 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,291,820,000 after purchasing an additional 102,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Cleveland Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.42.

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $282.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,353. The company has a market cap of $125.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.29 and a 200-day moving average of $299.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $233.05 and a 52 week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

