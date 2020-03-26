KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 44,929 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $12,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 177,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.21. 113,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,294,364. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.