KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Kilroy Realty worth $11,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 447,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,554,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRC traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.10. The stock had a trading volume of 18,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,143. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. Kilroy Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $45.96 and a twelve month high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

