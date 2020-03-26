KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $545,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 60.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 38.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,217,000 after acquiring an additional 99,298 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $454.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.88.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $26.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $346.12. 123,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,085. The company has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $383.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.90.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

