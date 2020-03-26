KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,899 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,399,000 after purchasing an additional 154,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.64. The stock had a trading volume of 135,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,565,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.45 and a 200 day moving average of $218.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

