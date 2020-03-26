KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 814 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $7.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $169.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Danaher from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

