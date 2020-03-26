KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,056,000 after acquiring an additional 686,335 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,610,000 after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,185,000 after acquiring an additional 529,696 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,875,000 after acquiring an additional 456,966 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $11.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $259.02. 5,800,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,376,279. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.