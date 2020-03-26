KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.71 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,348 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,876,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,746,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.68.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

