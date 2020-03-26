KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.09 Million Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management boosted its position in Boeing by 211.5% during the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 24,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $23.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.23. 33,287,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,358,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.86, a P/E/G ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.34. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $398.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Boeing from $340.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cfra lowered Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

