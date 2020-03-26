KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.90 Million Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Clorox worth $16,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $2,035,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,101,000 after acquiring an additional 207,856 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,926. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $214.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

