KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $17.91 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $17,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,457,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 47.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $6.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355,266. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $120.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.04.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.21.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

