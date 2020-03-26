KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $23.23 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 1.3% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $23,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 73,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Waste Management by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.43.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $8,481,390.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,778,975.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $152,112.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded up $4.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.80. The company had a trading volume of 149,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,796. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.22 and a 200-day moving average of $114.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

