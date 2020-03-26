KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $26.21 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,504 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.4% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.15.

Shares of V stock traded up $7.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.85. 702,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,172,908. The firm has a market cap of $303.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.64.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.