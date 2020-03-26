KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $34.33 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.9% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $34,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 98,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $6.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,748,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,986,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $314.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.