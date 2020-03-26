KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.90 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,632,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,975,000 after purchasing an additional 33,295 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 342,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,856,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,605,496. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $164.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

