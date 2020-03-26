KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.03 Million Stake in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.15% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTS traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,536. The company has a market cap of $324.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $124.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.69 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 76.64%.

APTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. National Securities downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dupree purchased 25,000 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $224,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Dupree purchased 13,000 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $100,360.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $665,085. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

