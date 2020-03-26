KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.31 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 405,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,353,000 after acquiring an additional 676,744 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in AT&T by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 482,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after acquiring an additional 64,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.15. The company had a trading volume of 29,903,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,011,536. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

