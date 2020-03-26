KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.5% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $27,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 651,605 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 481,589 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,920,000 after purchasing an additional 305,178 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 930,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207,794 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,409,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,937,721. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $13.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.47. 67,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,948,965. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.73. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The stock has a market cap of $100.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.27.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.